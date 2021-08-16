If you have been looking for a modern home nestled in a quiet, cozy, established neighborhood that is private, spacious, inviting, and roomy, you have found the perfect home! This hidden jewel has been completely remodeled with top of the line amenities that will make you feel like you are living in a newly built home without the wait! It has fresh paint, new crown molding, new cabinets with soft-close drawers and doors, new engineered wood flooring throughout the living areas, the utility room, and the powder bath, and more! The master bath has granite countertops, a free-standing soaker tub, an oversized shower with porcelain tile and porcelain tile flooring, two master closets, and a cedar closet in the bedroom. The full guest bath has new porcelain tile for the flooring and shower. There are 3 guest bedrooms to accommodate a large family, guests, and elderly parents. The gourmet kitchen affords quartz countertops, a quartz waterfall edge island. The great room is large with a beautiful gas-log burning fireplace surrounded by quartz, a wet bar with quartz countertops, and a new wine cooler for entertaining. The media room affords privacy and could be used as a game room. Above the double-car garage is a studio apartment, which has a full bath and could be used as a game-day rental, a long-term rental, an office, game room, or extra bedroom for guests. Ideal location to Hwy. 6, shopping, restaurants, medical facilities, USPS, and more! Call me today for a showing!
5 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $417,690
