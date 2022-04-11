 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $410,000

Still looking for that perfect house? This 5 bedroom 5 1/2 bath with extra parking has plenty of room for everyone. The open floor plan includes a large living room that flows into the spacious kitchen. The property also has room for a large dining room table and room to entertain out back on the deck and patio. The property is conveniently located to Texas A&M University, Blinn, Century Square, Midtown Park, and downtown Bryan. Each bedroom has its own en-suite bathroom. Refrigerator, washer, dryer, and some furniture to convey with the property. Roof to be replaced prior to closing.

