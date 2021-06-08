Better than new! Pride of ownership shows with this one-of-a-kind, stunning Brownstone condo located in The Villages in Traditions! This unique 4 bed, 3 bath condo has features not available on other units which include: Beautiful stone veneer fireplace with aged oak mantle, upgraded GE Profile appliances with convection microwave, 8' doors, mud lockers, gorgeous 28" round chandelier in living room, 4.25" wood plantation shutters, AV wiring and hi fidelity speakers (8 ceiling speakers + subwoofer), electrical outlet on back porch for generator to provide electricity to the home in the event of an extended power outage, & more. There is an Extra Large bonus storage area upstairs (walk-in attic) not included in the square footage total! Maintenance free whole house water filtration & conditioning. Other upgrades include wood flooring throughout first floor, Blanco Super Single Bowl Snligranit under-mount kitchen sink, & attractive epoxy floor coating in garage for easy cleaning. The master bathroom is complete with a huge walk-in shower, double vanities & large walk-in closet. For your convenience included in the condo association fee is water & sewer, Suddenlink basic cable & internet, building exterior maintenance, pest control & waste management. This amazing condo is low maintenance & could be a great alternative to building a home of comparable size. The large landscaped courtyard across the street has plenty of room for games & activity with kids/grandkids! A+ property! View More
5 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $400,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Josue Sarria Quezada, valedictorian of Bryan High School’s 2021 graduating class, took notice of the sunset when he stepped up to the podium to present his address during May 29’s graduation ceremony at Merrill Green Stadium. He did not expect that within days the video of his speech would be shared thousands of times and seen by 100,000 people throughout the country.
He is accused of inappropriately touching a child younger than 17 in September 2020.
Four of the people moving into new positions previously held titles within A&M engineering programs. Before becoming president, Banks was vice chancellor of engineering and national laboratories and dean of the Texas A&M College of Engineering.
He testified that he did shoot the man but believed the victim had a weapon and that he had acted in self-defense.
He is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor possession of marijuana charge.
Brazos County health officials reported 21 new COVID-19 cases and two virus-related deaths among county residents on Wednesday.
Kenndall Lewis grew up watching mixed martial arts and boxing on TV but didn’t try either sport until he made a bet with a friend: If the frie…
Centerville scored big when it hired Bill Hunter as its football coach in 1989. Hunter, who had a reputation for rebuilding struggling program…
Former Texas A&M cornerback Kevin Smith is on the College Football Hall of Fame’s 2022 ballot.
NFL pro bowler Von Miller, former Texas A&M volleyball All-American and three-time Olympian Stacy Sykora and former A&M football playe…