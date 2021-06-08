5 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $400,000

Better than new! Pride of ownership shows with this one-of-a-kind, stunning Brownstone condo located in The Villages in Traditions! This unique 4 bed, 3 bath condo has features not available on other units which include: Beautiful stone veneer fireplace with aged oak mantle, upgraded GE Profile appliances with convection microwave, 8' doors, mud lockers, gorgeous 28" round chandelier in living room, 4.25" wood plantation shutters, AV wiring and hi fidelity speakers (8 ceiling speakers + subwoofer), electrical outlet on back porch for generator to provide electricity to the home in the event of an extended power outage, & more. There is an Extra Large bonus storage area upstairs (walk-in attic) not included in the square footage total! Maintenance free whole house water filtration & conditioning. Other upgrades include wood flooring throughout first floor, Blanco Super Single Bowl Snligranit under-mount kitchen sink, & attractive epoxy floor coating in garage for easy cleaning. The master bathroom is complete with a huge walk-in shower, double vanities & large walk-in closet. For your convenience included in the condo association fee is water & sewer, Suddenlink basic cable & internet, building exterior maintenance, pest control & waste management. This amazing condo is low maintenance & could be a great alternative to building a home of comparable size. The large landscaped courtyard across the street has plenty of room for games & activity with kids/grandkids! A+ property! View More