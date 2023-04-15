Beautiful and well-maintained 5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in a brand new subdivision! Backed up to a private, wooden green belt, the beautifully constructed Sonoma offers an open concept floor plan downstairs with a spacious living room open to the kitchen, breakfast nook, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling granite counters with wonderful lighting above the center island, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the primary suite with a sitting area, relaxing garden tub, tile shower, and huge walk-in closet. Beautiful iron railing throughout the stairway, where upstairs you will find an open loft living area for easy entertaining and spacious bedrooms with great closets. Enjoy a peaceful evening under the covered patio viewing the wildlife! Great new shed in the backyard for extra storage, and rain gutters throughout the property for proper rain drainage! Call today to view this luxurious home as it won't last long!