Great opportunity to jump on a remodeled 5 bedroom 3 bath home in the highly desirable Enchanted Meadows. Very cool floor plan, very open, and includes two family room areas & dining rooms. This one-level home has all upgraded vinyl plank flooring, all hard surface throughout the entire home. New windows, and all new tile & cabinets in the bathrooms. The kitchen is a homerun, with a 36 inch deluxe gas range, new cabinets, quartz counters, eating bar, and beautiful Hudson White Scalloped backsplash. Updated large master suite with walk in closet, 5th bedroom could flex into a den or office. There is a brick gas fireplace, lots of parking, and double sliding glass doors.