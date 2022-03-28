 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $375,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $375,000

If you're looking for some elbow room in the heart of Aggieland, look no further! Situated on a 0.30 acre lot in The Oaks, this one-owner custom-built home rests on an engineered slab and offers 5 beds, 3 baths, two living areas, gameroom, and more. Entertaining is a breeze with the open layout between the kitchen, dining area, and family room with pocket doors that open into the formal living. Downstairs you'll also find a guest bedroom suite complete with en-suite bath and private entrance on the driveway. 3 bedrooms + the primary suite reside upstairs along with a spacious gameroom over the garage (currently used as a 5th bedroom). Recent updates include roof in 2018, Goodman HVAC in 2016/2017, sparkling quartz counters in the kitchen and granite counters in the baths. Let's talk energy efficiency! Your new home comes complete with paid off solar panels (which the utility provider gives credits for excess energy generated), 6" blown insulation in the exterior walls, and a battery backup could easily be added to take the home "off the grid" entirely. WOW! Extras include: circle drive with portico, tile flooring in all common areas and bedrooms, LED Lighting, concrete patio, and more. Located right around the corner from award winning Johnson Elementary, Bob Cherry Park, Bryan High School, and the Bryan Aquatic Center. You'll love that your new home is just minutes from both Texas A&M and Blinn College, restaurant row, shopping, and the St Joseph medical district.

