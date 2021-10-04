Enjoy country living on 11.8 beautiful acres only minutes from Bryan/College Station! Whether you are wanting to hunt, fish in the stocked ponds, or just relax on your back deck, this property has it all. The massive 65x65 shop could be used for projects or horses and includes a climate controlled office. The home features 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with a split floorplan. New HVAC in 2020. Call or text today to schedule your private showing.
5 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $375,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A College Station woman was arrested Tuesday after being caught riding on top of a train car, authorities said.
Brazos County health officials reported eight new virus-related deaths and 193 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday.
Brazos County health officials reported 446 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Tuesday as the county’s number of active cases rea…
Six COVID-related deaths make September deadliest month for virus in Brazos County; active cases reach record high
September has become the deadliest month for COVID-19 in Brazos County with six virus-related deaths reported on Thursday, making it 51 deaths…
A Bryan High School graduate is cheering for the Houston Texans this season as a member of the team’s cheerleading squad.
Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach reverently talks about how great it is to play at Kyle Field.
The lights weren’t too bright for A&M Consolidated running back Trey Taylor in the sophomore’s first start Friday night at Tigerland Stadium.
Brazos County health officials reported 386 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Wednesday as the county’s number of active cases r…