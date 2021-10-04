 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $375,000

Enjoy country living on 11.8 beautiful acres only minutes from Bryan/College Station! Whether you are wanting to hunt, fish in the stocked ponds, or just relax on your back deck, this property has it all. The massive 65x65 shop could be used for projects or horses and includes a climate controlled office. The home features 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with a split floorplan. New HVAC in 2020. Call or text today to schedule your private showing.

