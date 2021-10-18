5 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $369,000

Towering Oaks surround this renovated 5 bedroom, 3 bath home! Includes a 2nd Master Suite!! All new appliances including refrigerator, new water heater, new flooring throughout, all new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, and recessed lighting. New bathroom vanities, tile showers in bathrooms, new lights, ceiling fans & water fixtures... the list goes on! New mini-split in the private 2nd master suite. Located upstairs with a oversized walk-in closet & its own private balcony overlooking the huge backyard. Both masters feature a large tile shower! Lots of storage, closets, and built-ins throughout. New 6 panel doors, 2in faux wood blinds and modern paint scheme complete the interior.. Vinyl floors everywhere except bedrooms. New carpet! This is one you have to come see! Other features include a spacious sunroom, covered deck/patio and 2 large sheds in the shaded backyard. Schedule your private tour today.