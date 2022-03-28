5 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $315,000

Beautifully renovated 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home! Improvements include a new roof, exquisite solid surface floors throughout the common areas, stainless appliances, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, fresh interior/exterior paint, new fans and fixtures throughout and so much more! Conveniently located near Texas A&M University, St. Joseph's Hospital, Blinn Jr. College, Health Science Center and excellent shopping and dining. Enjoy the convenient location, nice landscaping, sprinkler system, new fence and fantastic oversized back yard. Truly a must see! Refrigerator will remain.