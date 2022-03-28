 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $315,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $315,000

Beautifully renovated 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home! Improvements include a new roof, exquisite solid surface floors throughout the common areas, stainless appliances, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, fresh interior/exterior paint, new fans and fixtures throughout and so much more! Conveniently located near Texas A&M University, St. Joseph's Hospital, Blinn Jr. College, Health Science Center and excellent shopping and dining. Enjoy the convenient location, nice landscaping, sprinkler system, new fence and fantastic oversized back yard. Truly a must see! Refrigerator will remain.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Free admission for A&M-Wake Forest

Free admission for A&M-Wake Forest

Admission is free for the National Invitation Tournament quarterfinal game between Texas A&M and Wake Forest at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Reed Arena.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert