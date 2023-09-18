The Gardner at Foxwood Crossing offers two floors of comfortable living space with an open-concept layout. On the main floor, you'll find a wide-open great room and a beautiful kitchen that's perfect for entertaining - boasting an adjacent dining area with direct access to the patio. Additional main-floor highlights include a gracious secondary bedroom, a full hall bath, a versatile study and a convenient laundry room. Upstairs, you'll find three gracious secondary bedrooms - each with a walk-in closet - plus a full hall bathroom. And completing the second floor, a modern primary suite showcases a private bath with dual vanities, a walk-in shower and a roomy walk-in closet.