5 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $300,000

5 Bed/3 Bathroom house in Bryan. A great location! Home features granite countertops, hardwood floors, shaded backyard, new carpet, and plenty of parking. Conveniently located near Texas A&M, on the TAMU bus route, and is in close proximity to the popular Northgate entertainment district. The property is currently leased at $2,000/month until July 22, 2022. Don't miss out on this great house!