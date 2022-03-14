 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $285,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $285,000

This 5/2 home with oversized kitchen and formal dining room has been recently updated and is a must see. The 5th bedroom is oversized and could also be used as a second living/family room. You will enjoy the huge lot and nice covered patio in the backyard.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert