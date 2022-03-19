5 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $2,800

4 bed 4 bath home with BONUS room that could be a 5th bedroom or an office. This new construction home features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous new flooring, spacious closets, a new washer and dryer, covered patio, and is located in a cul-de-sac. Lorito is only minutes from Blinn and TAMU. A must see with over 2000 sq ft of living space! ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. PRIVACY FENCED YARD. AVAILABLE AUGUST!