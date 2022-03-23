5 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $2,790,000

One of a kind, well maintained farmhouse with 51 acres accessed by your own private drive. Inside the home you will find plenty of natural sunlight that looks out over the backyard deck and pool area looking out into the pasture for some amazing sunsets. The great room has 20' ceilings with surround sound and large fireplace with vented heating. The open concepts makes entertaining easy and spacious. The large kitchen has double farmhouse sinks, double ovens and gas stove top. Guest suite downstairs and large master suite with his and her walk in closets. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms. One with a sitting room adjacent to the room and one with a walk in cedar closet. There is an exercise/storage space upstairs as well. Outside by the pool is a MIL casita with kitchen and bathroom and walk in closet. Stone portico shea.The shop out by the barn also has electricity, water, kitchen and sleeping quarters. This property has so much to offer. Working cattle pens, dog run, horse stalls, 3 ponds, large steel covered area for farm equipment, and vet shed all fenced and cross fenced. The property has a 847 foot well that allows for watering your cattle or hay. If you were to ever lose water in the house, no problem, flip the switch and you are now on well water. All appliances convey with home, as does custom pool cover. Don't miss out on this well maintained property and all that it has to offer. Drone footage available upon request https://youtu.be/7lvmsA5JzhI