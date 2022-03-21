 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $2,000

Beautifully updated 5 bedroom 2 bath home in Wheeler Ridge. This home features new vinyl plank flooring, new carpet, granite countertops in kitchen as well as new backsplash. The garage has been converted to 2 bedrooms with roomy closets and an area for storage space. This home comes with a refrigerator, washer and dryer. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Cozy home with a modern feel.

