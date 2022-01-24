 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $150,000

WONDERFUL OPPORTUNITY TO OWN VALUE IN A HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER AREA IN BRYAN! Beautiful lot with endless possibilities awaits you after tragic fire. Make this lot specific for you by starting fresh! Close to shopping, grocery stores, Blinn and TAMU, as well as four houses down from lovely Tanglewood Park. Call for additional details today!

