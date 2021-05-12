47735624
She is charged with tampering with evidence, which is a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and a misdemeanor marijuana charge.
He's charged with delivery of a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance; tampering with evidence; and misdemeanor marijuana possession and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
A Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail on Thursday, facing his fourth driving while intoxicated charge.
She has previously been convicted of DWI in Brenham and in Brazos County, a report notes.
A man suspected in a shooting death in Bryan over the weekend turned himself on Monday, officials said.
Almost 400 high school baseball teams start the University Interscholastic League playoffs this week in hopes of reaching the state tournament.
A man opened fire at a birthday party in Colorado, killing six people before killing himself.
A 40-year-old Bryan man was sentenced to 10 years in prison last week after violating the conditions of his probation after an assault family …
Officials said the shooting appears to be the result of a property dispute.
The Bryan Police Department was investigating Sunday after a fatal shooting in the 4300 block of College Main Street.