He was arrested by Bryan police on three charges, including assault family violence-impeding breath. He is also being held on two misdemeanor charges connected to an April 5 arrest in Brazos County.
A Dallas man was in the Brazos County Jail on Sunday on drug charges after a traffic stop in Bryan over the weekend.
He is also accused of knocking a taser out of a police officer’s hand and attempting to grab a taser from another officer, authorities said.
Brazos County health officials reported 20 new COVID-19 cases and two virus-related deaths among county residents on Tuesday as the number of …
A Navasota man was in the Brazos County Jail on Sunday after being charged with driving while intoxicated for the third time.
A Centerville man was arrested Sunday after being accused of assaulting a man with a broken beer bottle at Northgate in College Station.
Shooting guard Destiny Pitts is returning to the Texas A&M women’s basketball team for a second senior season with the program, she announ…
A&M Consolidated’s Maria Ireland waited all season to compete, and when she got the chance, she didn’t waste it.
There was little doubt that Texas A&M defensive tackle Bobby Brown III would be selected in the 2021 NFL draft. But when his name was call…
This story has been updated with the Monday arrest of Joshua Crowley.