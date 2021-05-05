47682856
He was arrested by Bryan police on three charges, including assault family violence-impeding breath. He is also being held on two misdemeanor charges connected to an April 5 arrest in Brazos County.
A Dallas man was in the Brazos County Jail on Sunday on drug charges after a traffic stop in Bryan over the weekend.
He is also accused of knocking a taser out of a police officer’s hand and attempting to grab a taser from another officer, authorities said.
The Bryan Police Department was investigating Wednesday morning after a fatal shooting in the 300 block of North Ennis Street.
Brazos County health officials reported 20 new COVID-19 cases and two virus-related deaths among county residents on Tuesday as the number of …
As of Wednesday afternoon, 3,947 participants on 298 teams had already raised a combined $5.1 million dollars for the cause.
A Centerville man was arrested Sunday after being accused of assaulting a man with a broken beer bottle at Northgate in College Station.
An indictment by grand jury is not an indication of guilt. Grand jurors meet twice monthly to determine whether there is enough evidence to move forward with prosecution in a case.
A Navasota man was in the Brazos County Jail on Sunday after being charged with driving while intoxicated for the third time.
Police said the car smelled strongly of marijuana, and a container that appeared to hold THC wax was in plain view, as was a baby bottle that contained a purple drink mixture.