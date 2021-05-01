 Skip to main content
Texas A&M, Fujifilm team up to train vaccine makers

The Texas A&M University System and Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies Texas announced last week a partnership working to train the workforce that is mass-producing two COVID-19 vaccine candidates for the federal government.

