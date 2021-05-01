47653214
Police said the car smelled strongly of marijuana, and a container that appeared to hold THC wax was in plain view, as was a baby bottle that contained a purple drink mixture.
He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a shooting that killed 20-year-old LaTravean “T. Baby” Thomas and injured another person.
He was arrested by Bryan police on three charges, including assault family violence-impeding breath. He is also being held on two misdemeanor charges connected to an April 5 arrest in Brazos County.
The Bryan Police Department was investigating Wednesday morning after a fatal shooting in the 300 block of North Ennis Street.
The 40,000-square-foot store opened for business one week ago and has a second-floor balcony, space available for private events, a lounge, a full-service pharmacy and a fuel station with electric vehicle charging.
A pedestrian was seriously injured early Sunday after being struck by a vehicle in College Station.
501 cases were active Thursday, a decrease of 64 from the day before. Officials said 21,559 cases are considered recovered.
When Jessica and Jacque Adams step on the field, it’s a full on family affair.
The Texas A&M University System and Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies Texas announced last week a partnership working to train the workforce that is mass-producing two COVID-19 vaccine candidates for the federal government.
An indictment by grand jury is not an indication of guilt. Grand jurors meet twice monthly to determine whether there is enough evidence to move forward with prosecution in a case.