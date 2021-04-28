47626862
He had previous criminal cases in Harris County and had been on probation in Fort Bend County on a charge of evading with a motor vehicle.
He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a shooting that killed 20-year-old LaTravean “T. Baby” Thomas and injured another person.
Council members approved economic development and property purchase agreements with Costco Wholesale Corporation for about 19 acres near Earl Rudder Freeway and Corporate Drive in the Midtown Business Park.
A child was killed in a tractor accident Friday on Mumford Road, according to authorities.
A pedestrian was seriously injured early Sunday after being struck by a vehicle in College Station.
According to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, Shonley Ballom was sentenced April 15 by Associate Judge Misty Swan on burglary of a habitation and felon in possession of a weapon charges.
The new location off Boonville Road includes a retail store, a donation center and an area for job-related skill-building opportunities and connections.
Note: College Station ISD elementary schools are graded on a nine-week period. All other schools are graded on six-week periods. This list was…
A Caldwell man was in the Brazos County Jail on Wednesday after being charged with driving while intoxicated for the third or more time.
The “great little nook,” which features an outdoor rug, benches, a dry erase board and two bulletin boards, is not for any one subject or grade, but for anyone in the school to use.