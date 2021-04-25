47612708
Texas A&M women’s golf coach Andrea Gaston was fired Tuesday.
He had previous criminal cases in Harris County and had been on probation in Fort Bend County on a charge of evading with a motor vehicle.
Council members approved economic development and property purchase agreements with Costco Wholesale Corporation for about 19 acres near Earl Rudder Freeway and Corporate Drive in the Midtown Business Park.
A Bryan man is facing multiple criminal charges after being stopped by police in an apartment complex parking lot Monday morning.
For the second year, a drag show at Texas A&M University included demonstrations for and against the event.
Courtney Eoff was familiar with the “Don’t Mess With Texas” anti-littering campaign, but didn’t know there was a songwriting contest involved with it until a friend’s mom shared a Facebook post.
A child was killed in a tractor accident Friday on Mumford Road, according to authorities.
A Hearne man is facing a third-degree felony charge after being accused of threatening to blow up the Brazos County Courthouse.
Chauvin was convicted of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, almost a year after he pinned George Floyd, a man with Texas roots, by the neck under his knee last May.
A Caldwell man was in the Brazos County Jail on Wednesday after being charged with driving while intoxicated for the third or more time.