Chip & Joanna are gonna be jealous! Nestled on 6.5+ acres and only a short & scenic 20 minute drive from Texas A&M Vet Center, this two story Farmhouse has impressive 21 foot tall Cathedral Ceilings & a stone fireplace that runs all the way up! The 2,796 sq ft remodeled Home has 4 bedrooms & 3.5 Baths & is surrounded by mature oak trees & includes front and back patio's & decks. The farmhouse has been elegantly remodeled to incorporate all of the modern comforts into country living at its finest. Luxuriously spacious, this home offers beautiful natural lighting, & a distinctive floor plan. A contemporary kitchen makes dining & entertaining a breeze with a formal dining room overlooking the back deck, & breakfast nook off of the kitchen for coffee or a quick snack. Gorgeous granite countertops, arabesque tile backsplash in the kitchen & bathrooms. The large master has access to the back deck, & a luxurious master bath with double walk in shower. The master & 2 bedrooms that share a Jack-N-Jill bathroom are on the first floor, & a single private bedroom w/attached bath upstairs that has its own balcony overlooking the backyard. The property also includes a 400 sq ft bunkhouse with a mini kitchenette & ¾ bath. Use it as an income producing rental, AirBnb, or a deluxe guest House for family. The property offers a variety of other structures including a big barn--bring your animals! Two serene ponds, dog kennels, pumphouse/greenhouse, covered parking.
4 Bedroom Home in Somerville - $729,000
