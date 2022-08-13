 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Somerville - $325,000

4 Bedroom Home in Somerville - $325,000

The property is on a paved county-maintained road less than 20 miles from Bryan College Station, and just one mile from the Triple JJJ Ranch. There are two mobile homes that have been updated with flooring and other amenities. The main home was built in 2017, is 1786 square feet, and has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The other mobile home was built in 1986, is 1080 square feet, and has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The wooded and private property features a gated entrance, large metal carport, two barns, and a water well house. CAD numbers 30007 and 103119.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert