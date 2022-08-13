4 Bedroom Home in Somerville - $325,000

The property is on a paved county-maintained road less than 20 miles from Bryan College Station, and just one mile from the Triple JJJ Ranch. There are two mobile homes that have been updated with flooring and other amenities. The main home was built in 2017, is 1786 square feet, and has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The other mobile home was built in 1986, is 1080 square feet, and has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The wooded and private property features a gated entrance, large metal carport, two barns, and a water well house. CAD numbers 30007 and 103119.