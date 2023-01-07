 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Snook - $299,900

4 Bedroom Home in Snook - $299,900

This beautiful, new-build, 2 Story Home in the Grand Lake Community has an open floor plan encompassing the Living, Dining, and Kitchen spaces! The Kitchen, with gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances is sure to grab your attention. On the 1st floor, there is a flex room and a half bathroom. All other bedrooms, including the primary bedroom, are on the 2nd floor. The primary bedroom has a private bath with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. The other three bedrooms contain a walk- closets and share a secondary full-sized bath. This home also comes complete with an additional loft space and a walk-in laundry room on the 2nd floor.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bills' Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Bills' Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game, which was indefinitely postponed. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter of the nationally televised game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was given medical treatment for nearly 20 minutes before being taken to a hospital. The Bills said in a statement: “Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert