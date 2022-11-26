Move in READY! This new-build home, in the Grand Lake Community, has a desirable, open floor plan and includes 3 bedrooms and a covered patio space out back. This dream home boasts modern cabinetry, granite countertops, and stunning, Stainless-Steel Appliances. Additionally, the primary bedroom has an en-suite, private bath complete with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. Come see this gem of a home today.
4 Bedroom Home in Snook - $289,900
-
- Updated
