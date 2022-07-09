Welcome to Grand Lake subdivision in Snook, Texas! This newly built community which features a private lake, pier, and walking trails is a convenient commute of 15 minutes to Bryan/College Station and TAMU. Barn Door homes offers you a stunning 4 bed 2 bath home with an extravagant front porch entry with a privacy split and open concept floor plan. With high ceilings that overlook the gorgeous kitchen which features a beautiful island, stainless appliances, fabulous granite counter tops and a walk-in pantry you'll feel right at home as soon as you walk in! Enjoy the spacious master bedroom along with a grand master suite with separate tub and shower and walk in closet! You have the privacy of the oversized back patio that is covered and surrounded by a fence that is great for hosting parties and other events. The storage locations were meticulously placed around the house, for your convenience! This floor plan also features an electric fireplace in the living room! These desirable homes are going fast, schedule your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Snook - $287,500
