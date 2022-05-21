Hammer.Nail.Homes would like to introduce you to your new home! This amazing 4 bed/2 bath home provides a privacy split plan and open concept, along with a grand master suite with separate tub and shower and walk in closet! This floor plan has an open living room with high-ceilings that overlooks the gorgeous kitchen featuring a beautiful island, stainless appliances, fabulous granite tops and a walk-in pantry. You have the privacy of the back covered patio that is surrounded by a fence that is great for hosting parties and other events. The storage locations were meticulously placed around the house, for your convenience! The mud bench is a delightful addition! The location of this home is part of the new Grand Lake of Snook subdivision which includes a private lake, pier, and walking trails! The best part is, it is only 15 minutes away from TAMU, and BCS!
4 Bedroom Home in Snook - $277,500
