Hammer.Nail.Homes would like to introduce you to your new home! This amazing 4 bed/2 bath home provides a privacy split plan and open concept, along with a grand master suite with separate tub and shower and walk in closet! This floor plan has an open living room with high-ceilings that overlooks the gorgeous kitchen featuring a beautiful island, stainless appliances, fabulous granite tops and a walk-in pantry. You have the privacy of the back covered patio that is surrounded by a fence that is great for hosting parties and other events. The storage locations were meticulously placed around the house, for your convenience! The mud bench is a delightful addition! The location of this home is part of the new Grand Lake of Snook subdivision which includes a private lake, pier, and walking trails! The best part is, it is only 15 minutes away from TAMU, and BCS!
4 Bedroom Home in Snook - $277,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan police have identified the man killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday morning in the 1200 block of Texas Avenue in Bryan a…
Texas A&M officials unveiled plans and renderings Monday for a new indoor football practice facility, indoor track stadium and academic ce…
Note: College Station ISD elementary schools are graded on a nine-week period. All other schools are graded on six-week periods. This list was…
A New York judge is holding former President Trump in civil contempt for failing to comply with a subpoena related to the state AG's probe of Trump's company.
Dalton Carnes is known for clutch catches as a wide receiver during football season, but the senior showed his impact on the diamond with a th…
Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush, daughters of President George W. Bush and granddaughters of President George H.W. Bush, discussed th…
A Texas appeals court on Monday delayed the execution of a woman amid growing doubts about whether she fatally beat her 2-year-old daughter.
A new omicron mutant that is a descendent of the earlier “stealth omicron” has quickly gained ground in the United States. Here's what you should know.
Texas A&M's baseball game against Sam Houston State set for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. has been canceled due to inclement weather and field cond…
There’s never been any doubt in Jalen Wydermyer’s mind that he would find himself in this position.