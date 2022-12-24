 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Eagle is partnering with Bryan Texas Utilities who is sponsoring 1,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

4 Bedroom Home in Snook - $269,900

4 Bedroom Home in Snook - $269,900

Carve out some time to see this beautiful, new-build home in Snook's Grand Lake Community. This irresistible home has an open floor plan including the Living, Dining, and Kitchen spaces. The Kitchen features modern cabinets, sparkling granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Appliances The primary bedroom has an en-suite, private bath with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. This home is made complete with 3 more bedrooms, a full secondary bath, and a relaxing outdoor patio.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert