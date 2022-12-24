4 Bedroom Home in Snook - $269,900

Carve out some time to see this beautiful, new-build home in Snook's Grand Lake Community. This irresistible home has an open floor plan including the Living, Dining, and Kitchen spaces. The Kitchen features modern cabinets, sparkling granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Appliances The primary bedroom has an en-suite, private bath with dual vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. This home is made complete with 3 more bedrooms, a full secondary bath, and a relaxing outdoor patio.