This brand new quality built, open concept 4 bedrooms/2 bath home is located in Grand Lakes of Snook subdivision! Enjoy the rare and quiet scenery only 15 minutes from BCS & TAMU! Featuring a split bedroom floor plan, a large open kitchen, countertops granite and stainless appliances, a covered patio, a 2 car garage & a laundry room. This subdivision qualifies for USDA zero down programs! Some custom touches may be chosen by the buyer at this stage of construction. Come make this your home today. Move in date is August 16th, 2021 or SOONER!
4 Bedroom Home in Snook - $265,000
