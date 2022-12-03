4 Bedroom Home in Snook - $264,900

You'll want to own this new-build home in the Grand Lake Community. This beautiful home features a flex room that could function as a study, craft room, or whatever else suits your needs. The kitchen highlights gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Steel Appliances. In the primary bedroom, there is a private en-suite bath complete with dual vanity sinks and walk-in closet. The 3 secondary bedrooms are well-sized and share a full-sized bath. You'll love this dream home that's topped off with a relaxing porch and a 2-car garage.