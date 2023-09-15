This one is the true CONVENIENT COUNTRY ESCAPE less than 15 miles to BCS and Easterwood Airport! The meticulously cared for home with detached guest quarters, metal workshop with climate controlled storage room, and equipment barn on 67+ acres of improved pastures with 1.4 acre pond is the complete package. The home is spacious and the floor plan offers privacy for each bedroom but central to the home is the open concept kitchen-dining-living room that is comfortable and inviting. The attention to upkeep and care does not stop inside. The full length back porch, softscapes, hardscapes, shop and detached guest quarters are full of thoughtful accents and details that leave you impressed at every turn. In addition to the property improvements, the pastures are a proven source of revenue with production at 4,000 - 7,000 square bales a year. The full equipment package to continue the hay operation may also be purchased as non-realty items.