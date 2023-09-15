Welcome to this stunning property situated on 2.23 acres in the master planned King Oaks community. As you step inside, you'll be greeted by an open floor plan that seamlessly connects the various living spaces throughout the home. This single owner home features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, two living areas, two dining areas, and and a secluded office for those that might work from home. One feature that stands out is the luxurious kitchen showcasing an oversized island, gorgeous granite countertops, and an abundance of cabinet and counter space. The primary bedroom suite features an oversized bedroom with raised ceilings, and a sitting area. The stunning primary bathroom features double vanities, garden tub, and huge walk-in tile shower! Additional bedrooms and bathrooms are spacious and each bathroom has its own vanity area for functionality and privacy. The back yard features a large covered patio with motorized shades that can make this a fully screened in porch in seconds! With its spacious bedrooms, amazing kitchen, gorgeous primary bedroom suite and inviting backyard, this property offers the perfect combination of comfort, style, and tranquility. Only minutes from College Station!