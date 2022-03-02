This stunning custom home on 1.43 acres is an entertainer's dream! Located in the gated section of King Oaks and backing to a 60-acre nature preserve, this fabulous home features over 4,000 sf of luxurious space including 2 dining areas, study, media room, game room, and flex space/exercise room. The chef's dream kitchen boasts custom cabinetry, enormous island with eating bar, KitchenAid appliances, and bar area with space for a wine/drink fridge. The secluded primary suite features a spa-like bathroom with freestanding soaking tub, enormous shower, separate vanity areas, and 2 large walk-in closets. On the opposite side of the home, two guest bedrooms with a jack and jill bathroom, large laundry room with sink and storage, and a mudroom provide functional space for everyone. Upstairs you'll find an oversized guest bedroom, full bathroom, game room perfect for a play area or pool table, and a flex room that could also be utilized as a high-tech fitness area. Endless opportunities to enjoy the outdoors await you in the backyard! The expansive patio with outdoor kitchen offers options for multiple seating areas as well as elevated views of the sparkling pool with tanning ledge and in-pool seating, a firepit with seating, and the fenced yard with a dog run. Add your own custom touch to this oasis by designing the cabana of your dreams to be built on the existing slab with plumbing lines already in place!
4 Bedroom Home in Iola - $855,000
