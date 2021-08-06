This home has all you've been looking for and more! 4 BD, 4 1/2 BA with study, game room, and media room with 3 car side entry garage in gated section of King Oaks. Spread out in 3900 sq. ft. of luxury living on 1.79 Acre lot with a stocked pond. Backs up to 60 acre nature preserve! Beautiful wood accent walls and ceilings, light and airy design, vaulted ceilings with solid timber beams (hand scraped and ax marked from Colorado), faux finished cabinetry (all soft-close cabinets and doors), picturesque views of the backyard. Master suite with free-standing soaking tub, 2 sinks, and floor to ceiling clothes rods with entire wall of shoe storage. Two guest bedrooms share hallway bathroom, one guest bedroom with en-suite bathroom with shower. Study with sliding barn doors, computer nook and glass shelf cabinets with custom wood accent back wall. Upstairs game room with full shower bathroom and walk-in storage closet. Media room with full in-wall surround sound Klipsch speakers, wired for a projector. Upgrades and features include all Andersen windows, spray foam insulation (including garage), butler's pantry with room for full size refrigerator, sink, microwave, and wine chiller, full landscape lighting, 15 zone irrigation system, outdoor kitchen with sink and ice maker, 18 SEER Carrier Infinity HVAC with 4 zones, custom window shades, full RV hookups with 50 amp electrical, invisible fencing around entire yard, and under-stair pet kennel. Community pool and pavilion.
4 Bedroom Home in Iola - $850,000
