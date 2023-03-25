This gorgeous home in popular King Oaks has so much to offer. In the kitchen you'll be thrilled with the ample granite counter top space, walk in pantry, built in oven and microwave, custom cabinets and a beautuful butler's pantry the leads to the spacious formal dining room. The living and kitchen are open and boast vaulted ceilings with wood beams, a wood burning fireplace with hearth and plenty of windows to let in tons of natural light. The floorplan is perfect with its split bedrooms, large master bedroom and spare rooms all with spacious walk in closets. The master bathroom is well laid out and has a pretty stand alone tub as well as a large walk in shower and plenty of storage. The Laundry room is also a gem with built ins, cabinets and storge. The home aslo has an oversized two car garge and an attached worshop with roll top garage door leading out to the backyard. Outside is just as amazing! From the large patio with high vaulted ceilings you look out onto a beautiful pool and pond! This is an entertainers dream come true with a full outdoor kitchen complete with grill, sink and fridge plus the bonus built in bar/covered area. All of this sitting on over 1 beautiful acre and only 15 short min to Shopping and 20 min to ATM.