 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Iola - $595,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Iola - $595,000

Exquisite new construction beauty in King Oaks just waiting for it’s new owners to enjoy all that King Oaks has to offer away from the hustle and bustle of town but just minutes to HEB, Costco, medical, and more! This 4 bed 2.5 bath beauty with separate study enjoys 1.03 acres and a 3.5 car garage! Interior features include wood look tile throughout the living spaces, raised ceilings and architectural sheetrock openings. This open concept floor plan is an entertainers dream with gorgeous granite counters, stainless steel dual bowl under-mount sink, designer faucet with pull down spray, 42” designer selected upper cabinets, single level kitchen island, GE appliances, and clean backsplash with outlets hidden under cabinets! Retreat to the master suite which boasts luxury free standing soaking tub, walk-in shower with semi frameless door, elongated commode with designer faucets and lighting package. You will appreciate the energy efficient features including advanced lighting package with LED bulbs, 16 seer high efficiency AC system with programmable thermostat, R-13 wall insulation, R-38 blown in attic insulation, and high efficiency water heater. Other superior features include 30 year shingles, engineered post tension slab, engineered frame designs, 10 year structural warranty, certified by and independent engineer, and independent licensed inspections at each major stage of construction! Jump on it early to make some custom selections/upgrades!

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother to his oldest children, has died in New York City. She was 73. People familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press that police are investigating whether she fell accidentally down the stairs at her home. The people spoke Thursday on the condition of anonymity. Ivana Trump was a Czech-born ski racer and businesswoman who with Donald Trump formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s. They had a messy, public divorce after he met his next wife, Marla Maples. But Ivana had recently been on good terms with her former husband.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert