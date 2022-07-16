4 Bedroom Home in Iola - $595,000

Exquisite new construction beauty in King Oaks just waiting for it’s new owners to enjoy all that King Oaks has to offer away from the hustle and bustle of town but just minutes to HEB, Costco, medical, and more! This 4 bed 2.5 bath beauty with separate study enjoys 1.03 acres and a 3.5 car garage! Interior features include wood look tile throughout the living spaces, raised ceilings and architectural sheetrock openings. This open concept floor plan is an entertainers dream with gorgeous granite counters, stainless steel dual bowl under-mount sink, designer faucet with pull down spray, 42” designer selected upper cabinets, single level kitchen island, GE appliances, and clean backsplash with outlets hidden under cabinets! Retreat to the master suite which boasts luxury free standing soaking tub, walk-in shower with semi frameless door, elongated commode with designer faucets and lighting package. You will appreciate the energy efficient features including advanced lighting package with LED bulbs, 16 seer high efficiency AC system with programmable thermostat, R-13 wall insulation, R-38 blown in attic insulation, and high efficiency water heater. Other superior features include 30 year shingles, engineered post tension slab, engineered frame designs, 10 year structural warranty, certified by and independent engineer, and independent licensed inspections at each major stage of construction! Jump on it early to make some custom selections/upgrades!