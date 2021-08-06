4 Bedroom Home in Iola - $586,500

COMING SOON... Amazing single-story, hill country-style home located inside The Preserve @ King Oaks, scheduled to break ground this fall! This spectacular home, nestled on a spacious 1.01 acre corner lot, will feature 4 bedrooms & 3.5 baths; a dedicated study; spacious kitchen, dining & living areas w/wood beam accents & tall ceilings; walk-in pantry; wood-burning stone fireplace; beautiful master suite & bath area w/free-standing tub & filler; walk-in closets in all bedrooms; oversized utility room w/abundant cabinetry; granite counters throughout; stainless steel appliances; 3-car garage & so much more! Act now while there's still time to select your colors & finishes! (*Photos included are for example, only. New construction scheduled to break ground in September '21. 2nd level above the garage (as seen in pics) not included.)