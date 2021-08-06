COMING SOON... Amazing single-story, hill country-style home located inside The Preserve @ King Oaks, scheduled to break ground this fall! This spectacular home, nestled on a spacious 1.01 acre corner lot, will feature 4 bedrooms & 3.5 baths; a dedicated study; spacious kitchen, dining & living areas w/wood beam accents & tall ceilings; walk-in pantry; wood-burning stone fireplace; beautiful master suite & bath area w/free-standing tub & filler; walk-in closets in all bedrooms; oversized utility room w/abundant cabinetry; granite counters throughout; stainless steel appliances; 3-car garage & so much more! Act now while there's still time to select your colors & finishes! (*Photos included are for example, only. New construction scheduled to break ground in September '21. 2nd level above the garage (as seen in pics) not included.)
4 Bedroom Home in Iola - $586,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waco's 10th Court of Appeals sided with two motorists whose vehicles were towed outside a prominent College Station watering hole despite paying to park, ruling that the towing company was wrong to haul the cars away.
Texas A&M to implement consequences, incentive program to encourage COVID-19 testing, vaccines this fall
Texas A&M University will not require masks or COVID-19 vaccinations but strongly encourages both as officials plan to continue in-person …
Since I’m spending this week vacationing with my family in Newport Beach, I thought I’d talk to my son Cameron and let him do a little ranting.
Bryan school district allows 'unnatural' hair color in high school, eliminates pronouns from handbook
The Bryan school board this week approved changes to the district’s student handbook and code of conduct, eliminating pronouns from the docume…
Texas A&M University officials are still working to solidify plans for the upcoming school year about how to contend with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bryan's Lady Vikings invaded The Eagle’s 2021 All-Brazos Valley Softball Team by earning nine nods, including Coach and Team of the Year — and…
Longtime Bryan-College Station high school coach Tammy Bosse died Sunday at the age of 57. The Brenham and Texas A&M graduate coached at A…
Brazos County health officials reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Monday, with the number of active cases in the coun…
Alfonso Jennings couldn’t sleep Monday night into Tuesday morning. The excitement of two reoccurring dreams kept him awake and eventually pull…
Brazos County health officials reported 76 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Wednesday.