4 Bedroom Home in Iola - $494,900

Set on a corner 1.25 acre lot this ranch inspired home is packed with features. The front of the home has double gables, stone, stucco, cedar wood trim and a deep covered entry porch. The entry and living area feature architecturally appealing arches towering ceilings and natural light from a large front dormer. The kitchen features a center island with gas cooktop, a large eating bar that’s open to the living area and breakfast room. Tucked neatly at the front of the home is a large formal dining room with tall beamed ceilings, warm wood floors and a modern farmhouse chandelier. The triple split floor plan includes a primary suite on the back with access to the long covered back porch and a cavernous closet. Two bedrooms share a hall bath up front and a 4th bedroom with an adjacent bathroom just behind the kitchen. There’s a long covered back porch that overlooks a fenced backyard. You will love the wood floors, abundant natural light, casual floor pan and eclectic light fixtures throughout. This is not your cookie cutter home. King Oaks includes a community pool, nature preserve and walking trails. The roof was replaced in 2020 and HVAC in 2019.