Stunning 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Rockbridge from DR Horton! Beautifully constructed, the Kingston offers an open concept floor plan with a spacious living room open to the kitchen, dining area, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling granite counters, white cabinetry, huge island, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the master suite with oversized shower, dual sinks, and huge walk-in closet. Smart home features include Amazon Echo, Amazon Echo Dot, 7” HD touchscreen security control panel, video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Extras you don’t want to miss include vinyl flooring throughout common areas, covered patio, sprinklers, and so much more! Conveniently located just minutes to Sam Houston State University, a quick jaunt to the heart of Huntsville, and an easy commute to Lake Livingston, Bryan/College Station, and the Houston Metro areas. Schedule your showing today and make it yours!
4 Bedroom Home in Huntsville - $266,900
