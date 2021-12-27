4 Bedroom Home in Huntsville - $265,795

The Texas-Cali is a beautiful and spacious one-story home! It features a modern open floor plan design. The foyer opens into the large kitchen, dining area, and family room. The kitchen features an island and a large pantry. Bedroom 1 is generously sized and offers a walk-in closet and. It also has three other bedrooms, another full bath, a utility room, and a two-car garage. Modern finishes include 3 cm granite, stainless appliances and hard surface flooring. Smart home features are also included for added convenience and security. Book your appointment for a tour today!