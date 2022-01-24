New homes are located in Huntsville just off of FM 1791! Rockbridge offers versatile and affordable floor plans.Huntsville, better known as the home of Sam Houston, offers a variety of discoveries - history, nature, prominent state institutions, antiques - all mixed with hometown hospitality. The small-town, historic feel brings new meaning to 'Texas Charm'. We look forward to helping you find your perfect home in Rockbridge!
4 Bedroom Home in Huntsville - $238,990
