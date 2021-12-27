4 Bedroom Home in Huntsville - $233,900

New homes are located in Huntsville just off of FM 1791! Rockbridge offers versatile and affordable floor plans ranging from 1,501 - 2,032 square feet. Huntsville, better known as the home of Sam Houston, offers a variety of discoveries - history, nature, prominent state institutions, antiques - all mixed with hometown hospitality. The small-town, historic feel brings new meaning to 'Texas Charm'. We look forward to helping you find your perfect home in Rockbridge!