4 Bedroom Home in Hearne - $800,000

  • Updated
GORGEOUS 3,775 SQFT modern farmhouse tucked away on 4.47 acres surrounded by open land. High performance construction focusing on the building envelope, energy efficiency, design quality, structural strength, fire resistance and high occupancy use with over sized conventional septic. Custom Cabinetry and quality appliances and finishes. Cat 6 cables are ran for a future security system and to every TV location. Speaker wires ran for indoor/outdoor speaker zones. Beautiful gated entrance with long circle driveway. Come see this incredibly and beautifully built modern farmhouse with a breathtaking view!!!!!!!!

