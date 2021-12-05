 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Hearne - $80,000

This home sits on a corner lot with an abidance of natural shade for the spacious backyard. The home has been in one family since it was built and it's ready for the new owners to bring it into the 21st Century. The corner lot leaves room for expansion or a complete rebuild if that is what you wanted to do.

