4 Bedroom Home in Hearne - $379,900

The most beautiful home in Hearne just hit the market! This lovely 1897 home has been completely remodeled. Approximately 4,800sf of living space with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 laundry rooms, study, custom designed kitchen/pantry area, beautiful original wood staircase, 8 fireplaces, new roof, paint, and A/C….the list goes on and on. This home features many impressive details throughout. The outdoor space is complete with upper and lower porches, fenced backyard, above ground swimming pool, fire pit area, and full sprinkler system. Home is very inviting with great curb appeal which includes a circle drive, landscaping, and wrap around porch! There is no way to describe the true beauty of this home. Come fall in love with your new dream home!