4 Bedroom Home in Franklin - $1,400,000

This spectacular newly remodeled home on 81.07 (+/-) acres in the Franklin School district is definitely one you don't want to miss. Rolling hills with beautiful views, gorgeous sunsets, 2 working water wells, 2 ponds, windmill and 40 acres of high fence are only a few of the perks this property has to offer. You won't be disappointed when you make your way inside the amazing home with too many custom and unique features to list. A short 30 minute drive to College Station and approximately 1 hour to Waco make for a great location. This is one place you don't want to miss.