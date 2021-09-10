Spanish Mediterranean beauty nestled in a country haven just on the edge of town! Twenty plus acres surround this over 3,000 square foot custom home. This peaceful oasis boasts a pool, fountain, porches and luscious landscaping. Entertaining or just relaxing with family and friends is sure to delight everyone! Master suite is down with an adjacent smaller office. Gathering room provides a wall of built-ins, Austin stone fireplace and wet bar. Upstairs is a large 37' X 10' office looking out on the grounds and pool. The upstairs bedrooms are good sized, two with a Jack and Jill bath and the other with it's own bath. Pole barn with pens, permanent storage building, woods and two ponds. This lovely property is truly the definition of serenity! Copy and Paste this link for a 3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=NRxSR3wZ5dd&mls=1
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $999,700
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from …
The gun used to kill Billy the Kid, which was owned by late Texas A&M professor Jim Earle, sold at auction last month for a record $6 million.
Brazos County health officials reported four new virus-related deaths and 245 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Tuesday.
Re-creating an iconic moment: Kyle Field honors 20th anniversary of 9/11 with Red, White and Blue Out
Fans at Kyle Field traded maroon for red, white and blue during Texas A&M’s season-opening win over Kent State on Saturday night to re-cre…
OFFENSE: B
Bryan police detectives arrested a 47-year-old Friday after connecting him to a burglary at his former workplace.
A 10-3 Texas A&M lead over Kent State left much to be desired from the No. 6 Aggie football team.
Silver Taps is an A&M tradition held on the first Tuesday of each month from September through April, if necessary, to honor current students who have died.
The Franklin school district will close the Roland Reynolds Elementary School campus Friday for a week because of a COVID-19 outbreak, distric…